Cruz Azul: Call for Juan Reynoso for the Clásico Joven vs Club América

Juan Reynoso has uncovered the call for the game for the most anticipated game of the season between the Cruz Azul fans because this Saturday they will face the Eagles of the America club in one more edition of the so-called Classic Young, I find that it will be played in the Aztec stadium and in which the leadership of the Closing 2021 of the MX League.

For the first time in the history of Mexican Soccer, both teams arrive with impressive streaks in tow, as the cement manufacturers spin 12 wins in a row and the creams 8, which could well have been 10 if they had not been penalized for an administrative error.

In offense, America is the best in the tournament, followed by Cruz Azul, a club that has the best defense with only 7 touchdowns, by 10 of the Eagles, located in the third row in that department.

The fans expect a vibrant match and that their cement producers extend the hegemony that they have been presenting in recent years against America, as the Eagles have not been able to defeat the Celestial in the last 4 games, adding 1 draw and 3 setbacks.

For the match, Juan Reynoso has already uncovered the Call for the game and these are the players listed: GOALKEEPERS Corona Gudiño DEFENDERS Domínguez Peña Martínez Aldrete Escobar Reyes MIDDLE Romo Hernández Rivero Yotún Baca Gutiérrez Alvarado Fernández Pineda FORWARDS Montoya Angulo Rodríguez Huescas Giménez

The game will be played this Saturday at 9:06 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium and will be broadcast on the TUDN signal and Channel 5.

