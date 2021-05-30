Cruz Azul: Bryan Angulo would have minutes in the return final against Santos Laguna

Cruz Azul’s Machine could almost certainly count on the forward Bryan angle for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 grand final against Santos Laguna, which will be played on the Azteca Stadium field.

According to information revealed by Adrián Esparza Oteo of TUDN, Ángulo has felt better these days and Juan Reynoso would have it available to include him in Cruz Azul’s call for the last match of the Clausura 2021 against Santos after winning the first leg 0 -1 in the TSM.

“Bryan Angulo has felt good during training and would be part of the call-up for tomorrow’s game. Complete squad for Juan Reynoso in the second leg final. ”Adrián posted on his Twitter account.

Bryan Angulo has felt good during training and would be part of the call-up for tomorrow’s game. Complete squad for Juan Reynoso in the second leg. @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) May 29, 2021

Angulo had participated in the first three matches of Cruz Azul in the Liguilla, two of them as a starter and one entering the exchange.

Angulo has scored 3 goals in the 14 games he has played in this Clausura 2021, between Liga and Liguilla.

