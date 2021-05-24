Cruz Azul: Bryan Angulo would be ruled out for the first leg final vs Santos

The Cruz Azul Machine will not be able to count on the Ecuadorian striker Bryan angle for the first leg of the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna to be played at TSM.

According to information revealed by ESPN’s Mac Reséndiz, Cruz Azul carried out the pertinent tests on Bryan Angulo to see if he will be available against Santos, and everything seems to indicate that he will be until the second game.

As detailed in the information, Angulo suffers from a muscle problem in the right thigh, a situation that is not serious but is still not for the first game of the final of this Clausura 2021.

“The studies that they did this morning to Bryan Angulo, showed only a muscular problem in the right thigh. However, the Ecuadorian is ruled out for the first game of the Final between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna. ”Mac revealed on Twitter.

It should be remembered that Angulo did not play the second leg against Pachuca in the semifinals because he felt problems in warming up his right thigh and in order not to risk a serious problem, Juan Reynoso saved it for other matches, waiting to know if it He would have available for an eventual final, and everything indicates that he would, but until the return game.

