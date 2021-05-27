Cruz Azul: Brenda Zambrano pampers her followers with a daring dance in mini shorts

The former member of Acapulco shore and Monterrey model, Brenda zambrano, dazzled his millions of followers on one of the most popular video platforms in the world, by uploading a small clip dancing.

Zambrano, who is fond of Blue Cross and we have no doubt that tonight he will support them, he consented to his most loyal fans by moving to the rhythm of Natti Natasha and Becky G with the song ‘Ram Pam Pam’.

The Monterrey businesswoman, who took her best movements in mini shorts and with a shirt as a navel, has managed to reach 20 thousand likes and hundreds of comments in the publication.

Likewise, a few days ago, Zambrano had already turned on the networks with a video in Sports Top, dancing ‘Mienteme’ by Tini and María Becerra, gaining thousands of likes.