Cruz Azul: Brenda Zambrano, former Acapulco Shore, set the networks on fire by celebrating the title of ‘The Machine’.

The former member of Acapulco shore and a fan of Blue Cross, Brenda zambrano, celebrated the ninth title of ‘La Maquina’ in social networks, donning the jersey of the Mexican champion.

The beautiful model from Monterrey always trusted the team of her loves throughout the season, supporting the team from her trench and last night she was not disappointed like millions of fans.

With the Cruz Azul sisitante shirt, Zambrano turned on the networks at the end of the meeting, causing the millions of followers he has on Instagram to leave him compliments for his great love of the celestial box.

The publication has managed to reach hundreds of comments, which highlight its beauty, in addition, it has just over 80 thousand likes in a matter of hours, making it clear that it is one of the followers most loved by the celestial fans.