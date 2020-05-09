Mexico City.- After suffering eight consecutive defeats, Cruz Azul got its first three points, after defeating Tijuana 2-1 in the eLiga MX.

Santiago Giménez was the one who took the controls of the cement team, while Miguel Ángel Barbieri was left with the reverse.

Things seemed complicated for the Machine from the beginning, because in a counterattack after five minutes, Camilo Sanvezzo opened the scoring and put the home side on the ropes, who reacted with both Roberto Alvarado, at 20.

In the second half and after a great play in the area, Orbelín Pineda was present at minute 54 to achieve the second celestial goal and the definitive comeback; Xolos pressed in the final moments and was close to call, but the Machine was saved and finally celebrated.

Thus, Cruz Azul left the basement of the general classification and is penultimate with just three units, one more than FC Juárez, while Tijuana stayed with eight in the 13th place, far from the league area.

In another engagement, the Tuzos del Pachuca beat Santos 1-0 with a lone touchdown by Kevin Nahin Álvarez.

