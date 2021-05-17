Cruz Azul boasts ‘prediction’ of Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa prior to the start of the Clausura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine is already installed in the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX after a vibrant phase of the Quarterfinals where it beat the Red Devils of Toluca in a cardiac eliminatory, having as rival the Tuzos del Pachuca in the key that separates them from one more Final in the history of the celestial team.

Blue Cross He has signed a dream season in this Clausura 2021, something that few imagined before starting the contest, not so for his former player, the forward Emanuel ‘El Tito’ Villa, who predicted a great season for La Maquina, at least better than América or Rayados de Monterrey.

Before the start of the tournament, Cruz Azul, Club América and Rayados were placed as ‘unknown’ in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League because the three would debut as a technician in the contest, so Tito Villa ventured to ensure that he He looked to ‘go further’ in the tournament to Juan Reynos, a ‘prediction’ that has been fulfilled with La Maquina in the Semifinals, since Monterrey and America have been eliminated in the Quarter-Finals.

It was the same official Cruz Azul account that boasted that comment by Tito Villa published on January 4, 2011, six days before the start of La Maquina in the tournament.

Question for you and affirmation from me: Does anyone have any doubt that Reynoso will go further with the machine than América and Rayados with their “luxury” DTs? This is how I see it … You can save this tweet and we will talk about it at the end of the tournament

Comparison of numbers between Reynoso, Solari and Aguirre in the Clausura 2021:

Reynoso numbers in the Clausura 2021

14 Won 2 Draws 3 Losses GF: 30 GA: 14

Numbers of Solari in the Clausura 2021

13 Won 2 Draws 4 Losses GF: 31 GA: 19

Aguirre’s numbers in the Clausura 2021

8 Won 5 Draws 6 Losses GF: 31 GA: 19

