Cruz Azul boasts financial health and the fans demand reinforcements and renewals for Apertura 2021

After the rumors of an alleged sale of the Cruz Azul soccer team that was brought down by a financial crisis, the Cooperativa de La Cruz Azul denied this situation and boasted of a financial health in the cement institution, causing the fans of the celestial team to demand the arrival reinforcements and renovations of its figures.

Cruz Azul, champion of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, has not yet announced any reinforcement for the next tournament, in addition to the fact that the renewals of Jesús Corona and Pablo Aguilar are still pending, as well as the extension of Orbelín Pineda and the possible purchase of Igancio Rivero, who ends his assignment on June 31 and would have to return to Xolos de Tijuana, owners of his letter.

With the start of the preseason over, the fans have begun to despair at the lack of incorporations, remembering that last semester, Cruz Azul did not add any soccer player to its ranks, except for the returns of Pol Fernánez, Bryan Angulo and Chaque Montoya, who already belonged to Cruz Azul.

Well, taking weeks and weeks and weeks in renovations does not speak of much financial health that we say eh, at least that is perceived abroad. We don’t even talk about reinforcements anymore. – El Malamen CHAMPION (@ElMalamenMX) June 22, 2021

For this summer, Cruz Azul has only announced the renewal of Adrián Aldrete, in addition to the possibility of having back forward Lucas Passerini, who ends his assignment with Atlético San Luis.

After they boasted financial stability, the comments and demands of the celestial fans were immediate, making it clear that they expect the arrival of hires and the renewals of the players ‘pillars’ in the conquest of La Novena.

If they are in financial health, why don’t they buy from Rivero? He gave the head butt to go out and score the championship goal, how contradictory. – Cruzito (@ Oscar98289838) June 22, 2021

Can you use your financial health to buy Rivero? I say no? – Dave (@ DaveSV87) June 22, 2021

Well, the championship was won without reinforcements only Pol and Ángulo returned, well and they brought Peña but it does not count You trust Reynoso we have a team to win everything and there is still time, so as long as we continue to celebrate that our team is champion and the best in Mexico – Alfredo Delgado (@ Alfredo66839401) June 22, 2021

FINANCIAL HEALTH: managing money so that income covers expenses and investments, being able to face possible unforeseen events and use it in future stages of life. There are no excuses for not buying Nachito … – SPARTAN (@EspartanosOK) June 22, 2021

