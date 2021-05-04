Cruz Azul: “Billy” Álvarez would not avoid jail despite paying a millionaire

Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez, former president of the Cruz Azul Machine and the La Cruz Azul Cooperative, continues to be a fugitive from justice and, due to the charges against him, he would not “free” from being jailed even if he pays a millionaire figure to the authorities.

According to information from ESPN Digital, “Billy” Álvarez has to pay 564.8 million pesos to avoid being arrested for the charge of “Fraudulent Administration.” However, this would not be enough for him as he faces more serious charges.

In addition to this, Álvarez is accused of “organized crime”, so, at least, he would be being detained in preventive prison in what is determined whether or not he is guilty of these charges.

The former manager of the Cruz Azul Machine has been a fugitive from justice since mid-2020, after the Mexican authorities determined that he would be investigated for “fraudulent administration” and “participation in operations with resources of illicit origin”.

Regarding the club and the Cooperative, the Cooperative Assembly began a couple of weeks ago the procedures to completely “erase” Guillermo Álvarez from the institution, after he signed his resignation in August 2020, when the processes against you.

