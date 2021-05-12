Cruz Azul: Billy Álvarez refused to pay a fine and would end up in jail

Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez, a former manager of the Cruz Azul Machine, continues to be wanted by the Mexican justice system and now, by failing to pay a fine imposed by the First Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters, he could not avoid jail when he is arrested.

According to information from ESPN Digital, “Billy” Álvarez had until last Friday to pay a guarantee of 564 million 852 thousand 750 pesos, which would prevent him from being arrested and sent to preventive detention by the Attorney General’s Office. By not making this payment, you will now end up behind bars if arrested.

In the same report it is noted that it was Álvarez’s defense that indicated that the amount was excessive and sought a “reduction”, however, the authorities did not agree and the more than 500 million pesos were not paid.

This sanction was imposed by the Sixth District Court of Amparo in Criminal Matters for the crime of “fraudulent administration”, although this is not the only charge he has against the manager.

“Billy” Álvarez also faces charges for alleged money laundering and operation with resources of illicit origin, which, if he is arrested, would lead him to at least preventive detention in what is defined his future.

