Cruz Azul: Billy Álvarez ‘reappears’ after the La Machine championship in Liga MX

More than a year after being ‘exiled’ from Cruz Azul and being a fugitive from justice for a series of tax crimes of which he was found guilty, the former President of The Machine, Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, It was a trend in social networks due to its ‘absence’ in obtaining the ninth title of the Liga MX de los Cementeros.

Álvarez Cuevas, director of Blue Cross For more than three decades, he could only lift a couple of championships with the celestial in almost forty years, being singled out as the great culprit of celestial malaria.

In social networks, many fans and sports journalists noted the ‘coincidence’ that after the departure of Álvarez Cuevas from the cement institution, the sports team returned to the forefront of the MX League again, as they achieved two Semifinals and now the long-awaited championship.

In addition to Billy Álvarez, Robin Álvarez and Víctor Garcés, there were other directors identified as the ‘Cruz Azul cancer’ in past times who also left the heavenly club.

The place that Billy Álvarez held in the Cruz Azul sports team was recently taken by Álvaro Dávila, who achieved the unexpected in his first semester as a manager at La Noria.

It was necessary for Billy Álvarez to leave for Cruz Azul to become champion again. It is necessary for López to leave for Mexico to resume its course. Pair of vendeilusions. Pair of fake. – Word of the King – Rey Fifi (@Rey_Fifi) May 31, 2021

Billy Álvarez was Azul’s cancer

Billy left thanks to Santiago Nieto’s FIU

Santiago Nieto was put there by the president Cruz Azules is champion thanks to @lopezobrador_. Easy. – Javier Hurtado (@jav_hurtado) May 31, 2021

23 years later Cruz Azul banished Billy Álvarez, 23 years later he is champion again. What damage does corruption in any area. Enjoy it! – Dino Madrid (@dinomadridmx) May 31, 2021

With measure and responsibility, but without the in-depth investigations of the UIF of @SNietoCastillo, the leadership of Billy Álvarez would never have ended, and Cruz Azul would not be a champion. The democracy of @G GobiernoMX arrives at Liga MX. Congratulations! – Alfonso Flores Durón and Enciso (@AlfonsoFDyE) May 31, 2021

A year without Billy Álvarez and Cruz Azul is champion !!! – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) May 31, 2021

Billy Álvarez disappeared and the ninth star falls for #CruzAzul .. Chance? – Kary Correa (@KaryCorrea) May 31, 2021

Many said that Cruz Azul was going to be champion until the Álvarez and Garcés were OUT of the institution … me among them. Coincidence or not, 10 months after the arrest warrant was issued to “Billy” Álvarez and no one else heard from him, The Machine wins the NINTH – Leon Lecanda (@Leonlec) May 31, 2021

Congratulations to Cruz Azul, the spell is over. Hugs to those of the house of the pain of others. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 31, 2021

