Cruz Azul: Billy Álvarez ‘reappears’ after the La Machine championship in Liga MX

Football

More than a year after being ‘exiled’ from Cruz Azul and being a fugitive from justice for a series of tax crimes of which he was found guilty, the former President of The Machine, Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, It was a trend in social networks due to its ‘absence’ in obtaining the ninth title of the Liga MX de los Cementeros.

Álvarez Cuevas, director of Blue Cross For more than three decades, he could only lift a couple of championships with the celestial in almost forty years, being singled out as the great culprit of celestial malaria.

In social networks, many fans and sports journalists noted the ‘coincidence’ that after the departure of Álvarez Cuevas from the cement institution, the sports team returned to the forefront of the MX League again, as they achieved two Semifinals and now the long-awaited championship.

In addition to Billy Álvarez, Robin Álvarez and Víctor Garcés, there were other directors identified as the ‘Cruz Azul cancer’ in past times who also left the heavenly club.

The place that Billy Álvarez held in the Cruz Azul sports team was recently taken by Álvaro Dávila, who achieved the unexpected in his first semester as a manager at La Noria.

