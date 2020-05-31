Jam Media / .
A new tremor shakes the entire Cooperative Blue Cross after the Financial Intelligence Unit It will freeze for several hours the accounts of the three highest officials of the institution: Guillermo Álvarez, Alfredo Álvarez and Víctor Garcés, for alleged money laundering and organized crime.
Given the impact that this news generates, in a couple of hours hundreds of rumors arose around the soccer team, an entity that is supposed to be far from the Cooperative and its financial irregularities, but which in practice does not work that way. The three managers are closely related to the club and not only that, but also have an influence on sports decisions.
This is one of the great evils that the Machine suffers, because in any serious organization, a correct division of work is essential to achieve sports success. If instead of giving employees the freedom to develop a serious work model, they meddle in matters that do not correspond to them and end up making decisions that do not concern them, the result of the organization will end in failure.
The worst thing for Cruz Azul and its fans is that there have been some successes that confuse the management that they are capable of imposing coaches, sports directors or players, When in reality more than helping, they reduce a correct sports development and never end up establishing a serious organization with a 100% mentality set on the goal.
Now before the crisis that Guillermo, Alfredo and Víctor are going through, a light ray of hope emerges from the sky, the one that illuminates a future without the managerial cancer that has ruled the club for the last two decadesBecause if the Blue Cross wants to be a serious institution again and with projects that point again to greatness, the future in the offices must change immediately.
This is the golden opportunity for the shake-up in the cooperative to also impact the club, but in a positive way, since the football team has nothing to do with all the corruption that its managers encompass or the mismanagement they have before the law. Football must be a clean and hopeful space, especially for its fans, who are in charge of giving the true importance to this club, because without them, Cruz Azul would be a team of the bunch, without a stadium and without titles.
