Cruz Azul beats Austin Bold FC by the minimum in a friendly match

The Cruz Azul Machine did not have many difficulties to prevail by a score of 1-0 against the Austin Bold FC, to keep up with perfect pace in the preseason for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The Machine was better at the Bold Stadium and won the victory with Montoya’s score at 40 ‘, when he appeared at the second post to finish off a volley, after a header, in a play that started in the collection of a corner kick .

The celestial ones started with Jesus Crown in the arc, and a rear formed by José Joaquín “Shaggy” Martínez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar Y Alexis Pena. In fact, Peña took a strong blow to the head when he was looking to finish in the area, at 25 ‘. Fortunately for the cement team, the defender was able to continue, in the clash against the USL club.

In half court they were Rafael Baca, Guillermo Fernandez, Ignacio Rivero and Walter Montoya, while the attack started Bryan angle Y Santiago Gimenez. The celestial ones arrived constantly until Montoya appeared to finish off without a mark, impossible for the goalkeeper.

For the add-on, The Machine made several changes but the score was no longer moved. Now, Cruz Azul will return to Mexico this Sunday to begin enlisting the Champion of Champions that will play on Sunday against León, in Los Angeles, California. Angeles, California.

