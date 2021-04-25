Cruz Azul beat San Luis 3-2 at home

04/25/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Blue Cross won 3-2 against Saint Louis during the match played this Sunday in the Aztec stadium. The Blue Cross He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the America. On the visitors’ side, the Saint Louis lost by a result of 1-4 in the previous match against the Puebla and accumulated five consecutive defeats in the competition. After the result obtained, the local team remained leader of the MX Clausura League, while the Saint Louis He was in 16th place at the end of the match.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for him Blue Cross, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Elijah Hernandez shortly after starting the match, specifically in minute 2. After this, a new occasion allowed the capital team to increase the score, increasing distances by means of a goal from the penalty spot Jonathan Rodriguez in minute 22. However, the team from Potosí in minute 32 cut differences with a penalty goal from Nicolas Ibáñez, concluding the first period with a 2-1 on the light.

In the second half luck came for the local team, who increased their advantage through a goal of Pablo Aguilar in the 74th minute. However, the visiting team at 77 minutes approached the scoreboard through a goal in their own goal from Julio Cesar Dominguez, ending the match with a final score of 3-2.

The coach of the Blue Cross gave entrance to Luis Romo, Brayan Angulo, Roberto Alvarado, Ignacio Rivero Y Rafael Baca for Yoshimar Yotun, Santiago Gimenez, Walter Montoya, Adrian Aldrete Y Elijah Hernandez, Meanwhile he Saint Louis gave the green light to David Rodriguez Y Lucas passerini, which came to replace Luis Felipe Gallegos Y Damian Batallini.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Saint Louis (Rodrigo Noya Y David Rodriguez), while the home team did not see any.

After the end of the match the Blue Cross occupied the leading position of the competition with 40 points, while the Saint Louis it was positioned in sixteenth place with 12 points.

On the next day of the Liga MX de Clausura, both the Saint Louis As the Blue Cross will play in his fief a new game against him Pachuca and the Tijuana respectively.