Cruz Azul ‘battle’ to close the hiring of Quick Mendoza as reinforcement for AP21

The Cruz Azul Machine is working on its preseason for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX after winning the Mexican soccer title in the last Clausura 2021 and Luis Angel Mendoza, which would be almost tied as a reinforcement of the celestial, salary details would be preventing his arrival from being made official.

According to information revealed by León Lecanda of ESPN, Cruz Azul and the ‘Quick’ Mendoza would be detailing his salary and the contract time that the player would have, but apparently at the moment, they would not be reaching the price.

As detailed in the information, Mendoza already trains alongside his teammates in the Cruz Azul preseason under the orders of Juan Reynoso and they have not announced it as a signing because they are still fine-tuning details of the economic amount they will pay the player.

Everything seems to indicate that Cruz Azul will not make large investments in this summer transfer market and the arrival of ‘Quick’ Mendoza responds to the time of austerity that the club is going through the pandemic that has affected all the teams in the world.

Despite the fact that the player arrives as a free agent and at no cost, Cruz Azul is taking longer than necessary because of that austerity that the board has repeatedly repeated as a dogma to be followed in the establishment of the squad for Opening 2021.

In the last season with Mazatlán FC, Luis Ángel “el Quick” Mendoza played a total of 16 games, in which he accumulated 1,023 minutes of play and got an assist.

