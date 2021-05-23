Cruz Azul awaits a rival to Santos or Puebla in their eighth final of the MX League in short tournaments

The cement team of La Maquina de Cruz Azul achieved a harrowing pass to the End of Clausura 2021 of the MX League by defeating the Tuzos del Pachuca 1-0, and now he is waiting for the winner of the series of Santos Laguna and the Puebla Club to contest for the eighth time a league title in short tournaments.

Cruz Azul will seek the ninth title in its history next week, which it has not won since the Winter of 1997, since since then it has lost six opportunities, one of them against the Warriors of Santos Laguna, a possible rival of this Clausura 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo exhibits arbitration error by César Ramos at Cruz Azul vs Club Pachuca

The Machine forged its glorious history in the late 1960s and 1970s, winning 7 of its eight titles in a span of 11 years.

After that, the 1997 title has been the only championship in the last 40 years.

Cruz Azul holds the record for the most runners-up in Liga MX, with 10, 6 of them after the title against Club León.

The finals of Cruz Azul in short tournaments. Cruz Azul 1-0 León in Winter 1997. Cruz Azul 2-3 Pachuca. Winter 1999. Santos 3-2 Cruz Azul. Closing 2008 Toluca 2-2 Cruz Azul (7-6). Opening 2008. Cruz Azul 4-6 Rayados. Opening 2009 America 2-2 Cruz Azul (4-2) Closing 2013 Cruz Azul 0-2 America. Opening 2018

