Cruz Azul: Auxiliary of Juan Reynoso, satisfied with the draw against Club América

The technical assistant of Cruz Azul, Joaquin Velazquez, assured that the Machine dominated the Young Classic against the Eagles of America, although he considered that the tie was a fair result for the celestial ones.

“We set out to play, to try to win the spaces. At times we had inaccuracies, but the team always insisted. In the end it is more than fair the tie for us. Without saying that we deserved more, but if we worked the game well, “said Velázquez.

However, he assured that he was left with a bad taste in his mouth, not being able to impose a new mark of consecutive victories, although he reaffirmed that this has never been the main objective of Blue Cross.

“We never set any goals, we never wanted to break certain records, we decided to improve to get ready for the Liguilla. Of course we would have loved to get to victory 13, but the team is still at a good level, “he explained.

“If they have analyzed, or have seen the last games of ours or of America, it was to be expected a very tactical game, we do not give spaces, it was like that from the beginning, I think it was a good game of two teams that bring a good level and today there is a draw ”, he explained.

The second cruzazulino strategist acknowledged that some players were not in their best form as a result of the midweek games in the Concachampions.

“There was a significant wear and tear in the game and at the end when some changes are made, the team refreshes and gained strength to be able to get the tie. So we have to learn that these Concachampions and league matches have all the players ready ”, he concluded.

