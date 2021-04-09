Cruz Azul: Antonia Yepes surprises her followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

The entertainer María Antonio Yepes of the Machine of the Blue Cross on the MX League, surprised his followers in the social media, by sharing a flirty photo in a swimsuit that left everyone with their mouths open.

The best of life is not planned, it just happens “, María Yepes shared this message in her publication.

On this occasion, the model published this photograph on her official Instagram account, where she is seen bathing in a pool with a tiny swimsuit, quickly adding hundreds of comments from her followers.

Antonia Yepez is part of the Cruz Azul animation group in their home matches, along with other beautiful models and influencers such as the South American Juli Bochini and Sofia Schellemberg.

The Celestes cheerleader also dedicates herself to modeling in Mexico City and is studying International Business, becoming one of the fans’ favorites due to her charisma and beauty.

