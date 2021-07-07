Cruz Azul announces departure of Jaime Ordiales and the fans explode

What had been advanced in previous days ended up becoming official this Wednesday, July 7: Cruz Azul announced the departure of Jaime Ordiales from the team’s sports management, since he had been playing since the previous administrative management headed by Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, presumably the reason for his departure from the celestial directive.

Ordiales came to office in 2020, after Ricardo Peláez resigned from office, starting with an arduous management that led him to the conquest of the desired ninth star in La Maquina, setting the successful signings of Luis Romo, José Martínez, Sebastián Jurado and Ignacio Rivero.

To our beloved fans, the media and the general public:

In any project, success depends on knowing when it is time to close a cycle and start a new one. For this reason, I would like to inform you that Mr. Jaime ORdiales has made the decision to leave his position as general sports director of Cruz Azul Futbol Club. Likewise, we have invited him to continue as advisor and consultant in Sports Companies of La Cruz Azul Cooperative.

On behalf of all cooperative members, we thank Jaime for the great work he has done to create a solid team with a lot of character, which has achieved one of the most important objectives in the recent history of our team.

Undoubtedly, both as players and fans, they will remember his great management as part of the board that achieved the ninth star championship.

Since the arrival of the new administration headed by Víctor Velázquez, the figure of Jaime Ordiales was losing weight within the celestial organization chart, a situation that was accentuated with the arrival of Álvaro Dávila in early 2021, reaching the point that Ordiales was not required for the signatures of the new footballers contracts or for the organization of the preseason.

“End of cycle. Thank you for this historic management! ”, Published Cruz Azul, unleashing a wave of comments against the directive.

And now, is the Carlos Hermosillo era coming, to give the team an identity or what? – Martín Pérez (@ MartnPr56593185) July 7, 2021

They take out the one who brought romo and rivero and leave the one who brought alexis peña and the quick ♂️ – Erick (@ ErickYV19) July 7, 2021

If carnal, the net leaves just for that reason, it was seen coming, and now who’s coming? – Jonathan Reyes 493 (@ JohnLSA09) July 7, 2021

In fact, it was really a good decision because he (Jaime) had something to do with Billy, and the new board wants to get rid of anything that includes Uncle Billy xd – Dani Dun (@ DaniDun14) July 7, 2021

Just don’t start doing weird things again, please. Thank you, Jaime! Success in everything. – The CAPTAIN WITH 9 (@ ElCapitan_23_) July 7, 2021

