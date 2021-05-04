Cruz Azul: Announcement of Juan Reynoso vs Toronto FC in the Concachampions

Tonight the Blue Cross receive the Toronto fc, on the field of the Azteca Stadium, in a match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the concacaf champions league.

Those led by Juan Reynoso They arrive with an advantage of 1-3, so the Canadian team will have to win against them by a difference of three goals, something that looks complicated; however, they already know what it is to eliminate a team at the Azteca Stadium.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul, América and Chivas arrive stoned at Repechage and Liguilla

A few moments ago, through its social networks, the celestial team announced its call for tonight, highlighting the absence of Orrbelin Pineda and the Uruguayan attacker, Jonathan Rodríguez.

Read also: Liga MX Repechage: Alexis Canelo reveals the key to defeating Club León

Of course, many fans wondered if it was an injury, but everything indicates that it was a technical decision to give him rest. The rest of the squad will be available for today’s match.