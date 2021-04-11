Cruz Azul: Announcement for the game against Chivas in Liga MX

The Cruz Azul cement team has an appointment with history this Saturday at the Aztec stadium, when he receives the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, rival that could be his 12th victim in this Closing 2021 and the last step to tie the record for the most consecutive victories by a team in the Mexican socceror, which Necaxa and León hold.

In addition to following the historic mark, Cruz Azul needs to arrive motivated for the following weekend, as they will face Club América in one more edition of the Clásico Joven, which has already been labeled as “the early final” of Clausura 2021, since they will collide the first and second place of the Table of Positions.

Cruz Azul reserved its starting players for this weekend, so there will be no pretexts for Juan Reynoso to present a luxury starting box, which will already have the addition of full-back Adrián Adrete.

Cruz Azul’s call for the match against Chivas is as follows: GOALKEEPERS Jesús Corona Sebastián Jurado DEFENSES Julio Domínguez Alexis Peña Joaquín Martínez Pablo Aguilar Juan Escobar MEDIA Elías Hernández Yoshimar Yotún Alexis Gutiérrez Rafael Baca Roberto Alvarado Guillermo Fernández FORWARDS Jonatan Rodríguez Walter Montoya Sant Giménez Pedro Pacheco Rodrigo Huescas

The Machine needs to add the three points, because in addition to achieving the milestone of consecutive triumphs, it would ensure the leadership of the competition, because in case of not winning, it would leave the door open for Club América to dethrone it from the first place in the qualifier.

