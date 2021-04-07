Cruz Azul: Announcement for the game against Arcahaie in the Concachampions

The CONCACAF Champions League 2021 starts this Tuesday with its activity of the Round of 16 and One of the most anticipated matches is the debut of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, a team that continues its relentless passage in the MX League with a streak of eleven consecutive victories, which it hopes to extend this day in its match against Arcahaie of Haiti.

The sky blue team traveled without eight of its starting players to the Dominican Republic, the venue for this match because the Arcahaie stadium does not meet the minimum requirements.

Also read: Cruz Azul willing to sell Orbelín Pineda, they await an offer

For tonight’s game, Juan Reynoso is expected to use a totally alternative formation, giving minutes of play to the players who have not enjoyed participation in the local tournament, because on Saturday they will have to face a tough commitment against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Cruz Azul play call for the match vs Arcahaie in the Concachampions GOALS Andrés Gudiño Sebastián Jurado DEFENDERS Jaiber Jiménez Alexis Peña José Martínez Adrián Aldret Josué Reyes Enrique Pérez MEDIA Elías Hernández Misael Domínguez Yoshimar Yotún Alexis Gutiérrez Rafa Baca Cristian Jiménez Óscar Morales FORWARD Santi Giménez Pedro Pacheco Rodrigo Huesca

Also read: Yulieth Torres gets wet to lower the heat and shows her more ‘naughty’ side

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: