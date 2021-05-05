Cruz Azul and Philadelphia await rivals; when the Concachampions Semifinals are played

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Philadelphia Union passed the round of the Quarter finals by overcoming the same global score as the Toronto FC and Atlanta United, as both cement producers and those of Pennsylvania finished with a solid 4-1 over their opponents, waiting to meet their rivals for the Semifinals round, which will come out of the crossroads of Rayados de Monterrey vs Columbus Crew and from Club America vs Portland Timbers to be played this Wednesday.

On Wednesday night the third and fourth semifinalists will be defined; first at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, where Rayados and the Columbus Crew They will define who will be the rival of La Maquina de Cruz Azul. This series is tied to one goal per side and the regios have the advantage of having scored as a visitor.

For Monterrey it would be enough to draw without goals or with a goal to pass; the tie to two would send the series to penalties; and the tie to three or more goals would give him the pass to the North American team.

Later, at 9:15 p.m., Club América and Portland Timbers will define who will face the Philadelphia Union in the Concachampions Semifinals.

For America it would be enough to draw at zero or any victory to pass; the tie would send the series to penalties; and the tie to two or more goals would give the pass to the North American team.

When are the Concachampions Semifinals played?

The tournament will go into a long hiatus and will resume on August 10 with the first leg matches of the Semifinals, which will be played between August 10 and 12, waiting two more weeks for the return games, which would be scheduled between on the 24th and 26th of that same month.

It should be remembered that this summer the Gold Cup will be played at Concacaf, in addition to the activity of the Tokyo Olympic Games and the America’s Cup postponed from 2020.

On the other hand, Liga MX has not yet announced an official date for the start of the Apertura 2021, which is expected to start in mid-June or early August.

