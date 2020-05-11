Strong accusations about family violence, attempted abortion and attempted femicide what received Renato Ibarra a few months ago they would not prevent the Ecuadorian from continuing his career as a professional soccer player in Mexico. And it is that two teams would be playing the transfer of the former player of America for the next one Opening 2020.

These institutions would be Cruz Azul and Pachuca, squads that would look for the South American to reinforce his offensive apparatus. According to information from Carlos Ibarrarán of W Deportes, the capitalists would have the advantage given the amount of money they offer. However, Renato Ibarra he would choose to go to the zos Tuzos ’to share a dressing room with his brother Romario.

“Although neither the‘ Eagles ’nor himself Renato Ibarra are in a position to demand improvements to the proposal, the fact that Pachuca He is about to resume his training and the approach that there is for Renato’s brother could influence the final decision“, Indicated the source in turn.

The arrival of the Ecuadorian to any of these institutions it would help him in his legal problem. It should be noted that, as a result of the situation he lived with his sentimental partner, the South American must sign every month before the Public Ministry From Mexico City. Thus, continuing to compete in or around the same city would help fulfill such a commitment.

Renato Ibarra came to America from Dutch soccer in 2016. Since his arrival at the Azulcrema team, the Ecuadorian registered 16 scores and 33 assists in 143 engagements.