Cruz Azul and León ‘in trouble’ for the Champion of Champions; ‘South Americans’ do not have a travel permit

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Leon team will meet at the Campeón de Campeones next Sunday, however, both are having trouble bringing the full team to Carson, California, where the match will take place.

According to David Medrano, the players who participated in the Copa América could not travel to the United States, since it is required to have been in quarantine for 14 days after having been in Brazil.

On the part of Cruz Azul, Yoshimar Yotún and Jonathan Rodríguez could not make the trip, while de León, Jean Meneses, Ángel Mena and Santiago Ormeño are the players with problems.

Both teams seek to obtain entry permits to the United States, as they know the importance of the match and seek to play it with their best men.

The match will be this Sunday, July 18, and the winner will define the last participant in the Leagues Cup, since if it were León, Chivas would enter the tournament. In the event that Cruz Azul wins, it will be León who will keep the square.

