Cruz Azul and Jonathan Rodríguez upset the fans with trolling to Club América

A few hours before the match between Club América and Machine Cruz Azul, the cement team upset all its followers on social networks with a peculiar message in which they trolled their rivals, leaving them a ‘little memory’ of what their last clashes in the Aztec stadium.

Through your official account and with the help of your scorer, Jonathan Rodríguez, The Cruz Azul Machine arestrained his fans by hanging a photo of one of the goals of the Cabecita on Guillermo Ochoa en a Young Classic.

“Ready for tomorrow”, published La Machine, shaking his fans.

Cruz Azul left this ‘stick’ against America, remembering the hegemony they have had in the last two years over the Eagles, since they have defeated you on 3 occasions in the MX League, in exchange for a draw, this without counting the win that they were awarded in the friendly tournament in the summer of 2020, in the GNP Cup.

In addition to the Cruz Azul post, Cabecita himself moved his followers with a message on their networks, ensuring that against America they will come out with the same commitment that they have faced in all their games in the Clausura 2021, where they have 12 victories in a row.

On the other hand, Jonathan Rodríguez is close to getting into the Top of Cruz Azul’s historical scorers in the Clásico Joven, as Cabecita has scored 3 goals in official matches, 1 goal behind Octavio Muciño

Historical scorers of Cruz Azul in the Young Classic: 9 Francisco Palencia 8 Carlos Hermosillo 7 Pedro Duana 7 Christian Giménez 6 Emanuel Villa 4 Octavio Muciño 3 Jonathan Rodríguez

