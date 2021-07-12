Cruz Azul and his special message to Carlos Hermosillo on his birthday

The Cruz Azul Machine congratulated Carlos Hermosillo, historical player and scorer of the cement institution because today is his birthday, with an emotional message through his official social networks.

Cruz Azul, on his Twitter account, published the congratulatory message for one of his greatest references in history along with a photograph where he is celebrating a goal during a match on the Estadio Azul field in Liga MX.

“Birthday of our scorer! We want to congratulate the historic Carlos Hermosillo today on his birthday. We hope you had an incredible time ”, published Cruz Azul.

Carlos Hermosillo scored 196 goals with the Cruz Azul shirt in seven years with the cement institution, from 1991 to 1998.

Hermosillo won a Liga MX title in 1997 and a Copa México in the 1996-97 season.

