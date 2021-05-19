Cruz Azul and his forceful response to a medium after “mocking” the “Chaco” Giménez

The Cruz Azul Machine is in the lead up to the final of the 2021 Clausura Tournament and Santiago Gimenez, forward of the celestial team, shared the advice that his father gave him “The Chaco”, although both ended up being trolled in networks.

The medium “This” shared the note of the words of the “Bebote” Giménez, where he points out that “The Chaco” He commented that this type of qualifying round is won with personality, although he did it by making fun of the drought of titles of MX League of the Machine writing “But his dad didn’t win finals.”

Faced with this tweet, the Machine did not stay down and responded through Twitter “showing off” the titles that Christian Giménez got wearing the blue team’s shirt.

“I think they have a bad memory, but in this club we never forget legends like @ chaco_81”

With Cruz Azul, “el Chaco” Giménez got a Copa MX and a Concachampions. In addition, he managed to win a MX League, a South American and three Concachampions with Pachuca, and a Champion of Champions and a Conca with América.

