Cruz Azul and his dedication to Jesús Corona after reaching 400 games with La Maquina

The Cruz Azul Machine congratulated Jesús Corona and midfielder Rafael Baca after completing 400 and 200 games respectively with the blue squad shirt in the Clásico Joven against Club América on the Azteca Stadium field.

Cruz Azul, through his Twitter account, congratulated both Corona and Baca for reaching their respective match figures with La Maquina against América.

“@ Jesuscorona01 and @RafaBacaJr received their awards for the 400 and 200 games, respectively. Congratulations! #HazQueSuceda. ”, Published the Cruz Azul.

This season, Jesús Corona has played 14 games with Cruz Azul where he has only conceded eight goals and has kept a clean sheet in eight games.

Rafael Baca has started all the games of this Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Cruz Azul playing 85% of the minutes, giving an assist, being a vital player for Juan Reynoso’s schemes.

