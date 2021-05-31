Cruz Azul and Club León will compete for the Liga MX Champion of Champions trophy

Cruz Azul’s malaria ended by winning the championship in the Closing 2021 of Liga MX and with it came the opportunity to fight for his third title of Champion of Champions of the 2020-2021 Season in the Mexican socceror, which will be playing alongside the Club León, the champion of the Opening Tournament 2020.

Blue Cross He has played three times for the title of Champion of Champions, winning in the seasons 1968-69 and 1973-74, while the Lion will seek his sixth title of champion of champions.

The Mexican Soccer Federation announced that the match to determine the best team for the 2020-2021 season will be held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

Led by Peruvian Juan Reynoso, the Blues lived this Sunday one of the most exciting days in their history of almost a century by drawing 1-1 with Santos Laguna and winning the Clausura final 2-1, their ninth star, but just the first after 23 and a half years of drought.

Since winning the league in the winter of 1997, when Reynoso was the defense leader and captain, the Celestes have lost six finals, some almost surreal, sparking legends about the alleged curse that haunted the team.

Reynoso took Cruz Azul last January at a low moment for the group, after being eliminated in a humiliating way in the Apertura and put him in the first place of the classification in the regular phase with the best attack and the safest defense. .

In addition to the comments in the media about alleged ghosts with ill will against his team, Cruz Azul had to circumvent in the decisive phase of the championship the tendency that in Mexico the leader of the regular phase is not usually crowned as monarch.

El León defeated the Pumas UNAM in the Apertura final last December and with that he won the ticket for the champions trophy against the Blues, who are also classified to the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League, in which they will face to Javier Aguirre’s Monterrey on August 12 and September 16.

In addition to being the last two monarchs, Cruz Azul and León have been the best soccer teams in Mexico in the last two years and are expected to offer a good game in July, even though they will play it before starting the Apertura 2021, when the footballers will not be in their best form yet.

