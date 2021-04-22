Cruz Azul and Club América lead the most valuable eleven in Liga MX

Transfermarkt, the specialized transfer site, published its latest update on the players with the highest Liga MX value on the market, as well as an ideal eleven of the “most expensive”, which is dominated by the Cruz Azul Machine and the Club América Eagles.

According to this latest update, the most expensive player in the MX League right now it is Jose Juan Macías, striker for Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, who has an approximate value of 10 million euros.

Behind him, three Machine players appear. Luis Romo valued at 8 MDE, in addition to Roberto “Piojo” Alvarado and Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez, both with a value of 7.5 MDE.



Source: Transfermarkt

Surprisingly, André Pierre Gignac, Tigres forward, does not appear among the top 25 most expensive players in Liga MX; contrary to Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados player, who is 11th in this classification.

Another surprise is the appearance of Carlos Acevedo in the “most expensive” eleven, who is the most expensive goalkeeper with a market value of 4 MDE and left behind goalkeepers such as Guillermo Ochoa, Jonathan Orozco, Alfredo Talavera and José de Jesús Corona. .

This is the most valuable eleven in Liga MX

Carlos Acevedo (Santos, 4 MDE); Yairo Moreno (León, 7.5 MDE), Johan Vázquez (Pumas, 6 MDE), Sebastián Cáceres (America, 6 MDE), Jorge Sánchez (5 MDE, America); Luis Romo (Cruz Azul, 8 MDE), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul, 7.5 MDE), Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul, 7.5 MDE), Richard Sánchez (America, 7.5 MDE); Nicolás López (Tigres, 6 MDE) and José Juan Macías (Chivas, 10 MDE).

