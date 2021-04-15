Cruz Azul and América arrive “evenly”, but the Eagles win the most important

This Day 15 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, the Eagles of Club América will receive the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine at the Azteca Stadium, for a new edition of the Clásico Joven, to which “tables” arrive.

In the last twelve meetings between Cruz Azul and América, the Machine has achieved three victories, the same as the azulcrema team; while the remaining six matches ended in draws.

However, those from Coapa have remained with the most important, because of these 12 matches, 6 have been in Liguilla, where America advanced in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2019. In addition to staying with the final of the Apertura 2018.

On the other hand, America has not been able to beat the Machine in the last five regular phase matches, as the Machine has won two and has managed to tie in the other three; so it seems that the celestial ones “dominate” in the last tournaments.

For this meeting, Cruz Azul and América arrive as the best teams of the Clausura 2021, both with their place in the Liguilla assured and with unbeaten streaks. The Machine is the current leader of the season, with 36 units, while the Eagles are one step away, with 34 points, so this duel will define the first place.

