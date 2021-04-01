Cruz Azul, América and Rayados take over the Ideal Eleven of Liga MX

After 12 days played in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Cruz Azul, America club and the Rayados from Monterrey, are the teams that have the most players in the ideal eleven of the tournament according to the votes of the fans.

The Cruz Azul Machine is the team that has the most players in this ideal eleven, practically half of the team with five players, which are Jonathan Rodríguez, Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda.

Also read: Fey shows off her beautiful figure and steals hearts with photography in a swimsuit

On the other hand, América and Rayados contribute with two players each in this eleven. On the part of the Eagles there are Sebastián Cáceres who has played every minute in this tournament and Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino.

For Monterrey are Sebastián Vegas and Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori who has scored a total of eight goals plus an assist.

In addition, Luis Malagón, goalkeeper of the Rayos del Necaxa, appears as the favorite canserbero of the fans in this championship and Santiago Ormeño of Puebla, who has scored seven goals.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content