Cruz Azul: Álvaro Morales destroys the players after drawing against Arcahaie FC

Álvaro Morales, ESPN commentator, destroyed the Cruz Azul players after La Maquina, directed by Juan Reynoso, drew goalless in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League against the Arcahaie FC squad.

Morales, in his Futbol Picante editorial, assured that the Cruz Azul players sinned in pride and underestimated the rival in the Concachampions, and that attitude could lead to negative results in Liga MX and in the different competitions in the future.

Read also: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

“Reynoso is right, the tie is 180 minutes long, he wanted to see young people and used an alternate frame. But do not justify sir, even if this was a ‘B’ box with some headlines, this does not justify the result, which was very bad, against a team from the League of Haiti. ”, He said.

“How superb the one of the players to face this match. Please, it is a pride that breaks a streak of 11 consecutive victories, and I say one thing to my former family from Cruz Azul, that’s how the cruzazuleadas begin. What will come next, a draw against Chivas? not Reynoso, it cannot be justified, why that is for the mediocre. “, he added.

At the moment Cruz Azul is the leader in Liga MX in the current Clausura 2021, it will define the second leg in the Concachampions on the Azteca Stadium field after equalizing without goals against the Arcahaie FC team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content