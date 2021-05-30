Cruz Azul: Álvaro Morales and his threatening message to the Machine prior to the return final

The Cruz Azul Machine is a few hours away from playing the most important game in the Closing tournament 2021 and in the last 23 years, when he seeks to break the curse of not being crowned Liga MX champion by receiving the visit of Santos Laguna in the second leg.

Álvaro Morales, the presenter and narrator of the medium ESPN, He has returned to do his thing on social networks against the coach’s celestial Juan Reynoso, by dedicating a special note to the cement manufacturers.

Read also: Mikel Arriola regretted the appearance of the “forbidden cry” in Mexico vs Iceland

“I’ll go to the Azteca Stadium today. Chamba is chamba,” he wrote next to a GIF of a child hinting at evil.

It should be noted that Álvaro Morales was a loyal fan of the Cruz Azul Machine and that as a result of the last final they lost to the Eagles of America In 2018, he fulfilled the promise that he would leave the celestes to be a new Azulcrema.

The Cruz Azul Machine needs any win or draw to be crowned as the new Liga MX champions in the Clausura 2021 tournament; while Santos Laguna needs to win by a difference of two goals or more to add the seventh star in its history.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Call for play for the return final vs Santos Laguna