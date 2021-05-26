Cruz Azul: Álvaro Dávila warns the Machine’s detractors ahead of the final

The Cruz Azul Machine is two days away from starting the most important battle of the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when you visit the TSM stadium to face Santos Laguna.

In an interview in the program ‘Line of Four‘, on TUDN, President Álvaro Dávila was direct with his words towards the detractors of the Celestes, warning that they will talk about the two-time championship in the next tournament.

“In two weeks we will be talking about the two-time championship, but then what you have to do is create players, who grow and continue to nurture that great history of Cruz Azul, that would be my goal,” he said.

Regarding the future of Orbelín Pineda, Jose de Jesus Corona Y Pablo Aguilar At the institution, the manager made it clear that the club’s first objectives are to retain the base of the squad for next season.

“The Orbelín thing is practically closed, at any moment we can do it, the Chuy Corona thing, please … He has shown that he is the best goalkeeper in Mexico and Pablo Aguilar is the same, but I love their position, They told me: let us enjoy this week, we want to be champions and we are going to fix ourselves, “he explained.

