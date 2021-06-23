Cruz Azul: Álvaro Dávila denies interest in Renato Ibarra, Club América player

After the Ecuadorian soccer player, Renato Ibarra, left from the Atlas, there has been speculation about his future and as he did not have a place in the Club América, he was placed in the orbit of Cruz Azul, a team that would have probed him to reinforce towards Apertura 2021.

However, after the various rumors about Renato Ibarra, Álvaro Dávila, President of Cruz Azul, denied that the player is in the Machine’s plans.

“It was a surprise to me that it sounded like a possibility that it came. I respect his career but he has never entered into the plans or mine of Juan (Reynoso).” Dávila said in an interview with Javier Alarcón.

Regarding the reason why it is not considered as an option to reinforce Cruz Azul, Álvaro Dávila declared that his antecedent had nothing to do with it, since he was never on the table as a possible reinforcement.

“What happened to him will be another circumstance but the reality is that he was never even at the table for discussion.” Commented.

