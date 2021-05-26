Cruz Azul: Álvaro Dávila confirms that they are looking to extend his contract to Luis Romo

Alvaro Davila, sports president of Cruz Azul in the MX League, confirmed that they are looking to extend their contract to Luis Romo, one of the most important elements of the team in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Romo has a year and a half more (contract), of course we are going to renew it and we want him to stay, we were talking about making a dynasty and they would be fundamental elements “, were the words of Álvaro Dávila.

The Mexican manager spoke in an interview for TUDN’s ‘Line of Four’, where he made it clear that Luis Romo is a fundamental part of the team and although he still has a year and a half contract, they seek to extend his time defending the Machine.

Álvaro Dávila was talking about the contract renewals of Jesús Corona and Orbelín Pineda, which made it clear that they are very advanced in the conversation, seeking to form a dynasty in the institution.

