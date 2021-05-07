Cruz Azul: Álvaro Dávila acknowledges debt of La Maquina and launches promise

After the great season that they signed in the regular phase with 41 points in 17 games, the manager of The Cruz Azul Machine, Álvardo Dávila, He affirmed that only the championship in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League would pay off the enormous debt they have with the celestial fans after 23 years without giving them the famous ninth.

In interview for Azteca Sports, Dávila acknowledged that the debt they have with the fans of Cruz Azul is enormous, so they are committed to giving them a championship so that they can enjoy it, because despite the good championships they have provided in recent years, the title continues to be the primary objective for his fans and even for the players.

“The debt owed to the fans is very great. It is the commitment to deliver a championship to them. A drink, enjoy it. There have been good tournaments, but what the title symbolizes is there, first for the fans, but also for the players. It is the main objective ”, commented the manager.

Be careful here, celestial! In Cruz Azul they want to pay the fans with the ninth. ⭐ EXCLUSIVE with Álvaro Dávila

Dávila stressed that the good tournament they had in the Guardians 2021 will not be of much use if the objective of delivering a championship to their followers is not met, as that history has already been repeated in previous years.

Yes, it would be failure from one point of view. Although I believe that what has been achieved cannot be erased just like that. I think it is also a great success. What was achieved in this tournament, that no one takes away from the players and the institution. The Liguilla is already something else ”, he highlighted.

Regarding the management of the technical director, Juan Reynos, the celestial manager highlighted the great work that the Peruvian has done with the formation of the group in the celestial dressing room, as it was not easy to lift them up after the debacle due to the elimination in the Semifinals vs Pumas.

“The arrival of Juan Reynoso was well received, he did a good job with the group to bring them together. The talent was already here, it is a great squad that had already been working with good results, despite a significant bump; Above all, the players took this tournament as a revenge, to show that it was a stumbling block that has already been forgotten, ”he said.