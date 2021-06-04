Cruz Azul: Alejandro Castro remembers how he was “crucified” after losing the final to America

May 26 will be marked for Cruz Azul fans, after they lost the final dramatically to the hated rival; the Eagles of America, with an own goal of Alejandro Castro In the last minute.

This action definitely marked the life of the then cement player, who revealed that he was signaled by the partiality of Blue Cross.

“I was pointed out. I remember that once when I got to La Noria, they asked me for an autograph and then almost, they almost told me about my mother. I had that unfortunate situation and well, I think that my whole life is going to hurt,” said Castro. in an interview with ESPN.

Several years after that fateful night at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, the Mexican celebrates the title number 9 of Cruz Azul, which was achieved last Sunday on the Azteca Stadium field against Santos Laguna.

