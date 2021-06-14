Cruz Azul: Aldo Rocha would be a possible reinforcement of The Machine for the 2021 Opening

The Cruz Azul Machine enters a definitive week for the conformation of its squad for the next Opening Tournament 2021 in which they will defend the title of the last contest, as the cement producers will be defining the continuity of several of their players, in addition to the incorporation of two or three reinforcements to prop up the Juan Reynoso.

Under this tenor and according to information published by the Marca newspaper, among the players who Blue Cross I would be looking for the next season to highlight the name of midfielder Aldo Rocha, current player of the Rojinegros del Atlas.

The movement would be the most surprising in the MX League, since Rocha just signed a contract with Atlas last January and although the duration of the contract was not specified, it is a fact that Cruz Azul would have to negotiate his departure with the from Guadalajara.

The midfielder is valued at 3 million euros on the page specialized in transfers, Transfermarkt, so the celestial would have to make a good investment to manage his transfer.

Rocha can perform as a means of containment or mixed midfielder, positions that, in theory, Cruz Azul already has covered with Luis Romo, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Yoshimar Yotún and Alexis Gutiérrez.

Rocha is 28 years old and has the right profile; He has played for El Club León, Monarcas, Morelia, Mazatlán FC and Atlas.

