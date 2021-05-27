Cruz Azul: Afición de La Maquina unites in support of Roberto Alvarado and his wife

The fans of Cruz Azul gave samples of moral and emotional support to the player of the first team, Roberto Alvarado and his wife Dayana Gómez, after she herself announced the sad news of the loss of the baby that was in its first months of gestation.

Through their social networks, Dayana Góméz, partner of Piojo Alvarado, said goodbye to his princess with a tender message, announcing that her pregnancy had been interrupted in the first months, after last April they announced that she had managed to remain on tape after several failed attempts.

“Happy to share the love and joy that my heart feels. And it is the most beautiful thing that is happening to me in life, to think that soon I will have a little piece of myself and the love of my life, an unconditional companion and the fruit of a love as true as ours my love. Thank you for making me the happiest woman in this world, I LOVE YOU, you will always be the best thing that has happened to me. I love you with my soul !!!! The family grows “, published Dayana last April.

After the unfortunate news, Cruz Azul fans made the hashtag #FuerzaPiojo a trend to leave messages of support for the footballer and his partner in these difficult times.

Alvarado was concentrated with the blue team prior to the Ida Final against Santos Laguna this Thursday and had to leave it to accompany Dayana in this complicated situation.

