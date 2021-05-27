Cruz Azul: Afición de La Maquina unites in support of Roberto Alvarado and his wife

The fans of Cruz Azul gave samples of moral and emotional support to the player of the first team, Roberto Alvarado and his wife Dayana Gómez, after she herself announced the sad news of the loss of the baby that was in its first months of gestation.

Through their social networks, Dayana Góméz, partner of Piojo Alvarado, said goodbye to his princess with a tender message, announcing that her pregnancy had been interrupted in the first months, after last April they announced that she had managed to remain on tape after several failed attempts.

Also read: Chivas has tied Jesús Corona as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

“Happy to share the love and joy that my heart feels. And it is the most beautiful thing that is happening to me in life, to think that soon I will have a little piece of myself and the love of my life, an unconditional companion and the fruit of a love as true as ours my love. Thank you for making me the happiest woman in this world, I LOVE YOU, you will always be the best thing that has happened to me. I love you with my soul !!!! The family grows “, published Dayana last April.

After the unfortunate news, Cruz Azul fans made the hashtag #FuerzaPiojo a trend to leave messages of support for the footballer and his partner in these difficult times.

Alvarado was concentrated with the blue team prior to the Ida Final against Santos Laguna this Thursday and had to leave it to accompany Dayana in this complicated situation.

Come on Cruz Azul It is now or never, that it is for Piojo Alvarado and his family, for the fans, for all the celestial people and for those who are no longer # FuerzaPiojo pic.twitter.com/zFrjtrZi08 – Alejandro Miranda (@ AlejandroReal71) May 27, 2021

Good luck today, come out with that desire for revenge and thirst for a winner, today also do it for louse Alvarado, much success. They will never be alone. # Break it #All together #Piojo Force – Daniel Meléndez. (@capi_melndez) May 27, 2021

I can’t imagine a more difficult situation than this, #FuerzaPiojo all the blue fans are with you – Bere-nice (@Bere_niceray) May 27, 2021

What an indescribable pain it must be

Come #ForceLouse

For you

By them. – Cristopher J. Méndez (@ crisz07) May 27, 2021

Regrettable loss suffered by Roberto Alvarado and Dayana Gómez. You are appalled at how horrible life can be at times, let alone the magnitude of the pain of losing a daughter. A lot of strength in these difficult times. #ForceLouse – Adrián Arrieta (@ adrianarrieta09) May 27, 2021

Also read: Chivas: Héctor Moreno is excited to be a reinforcement of Guadalajara in Liga MX

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content