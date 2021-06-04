Cruz Azul: Adrián Aldrete reveals that he played “broken” throughout the Clausura 2021

Adrian Aldrete, champion winger with the Cruz Azul Machine in the 2021 Clausura Tournament, underwent surgery on his left ankle at the end of the season and revealed that he had been suffering from a ligament injury since last year.

In an interview for ESPN, Aldrete stated that he had to have operated on this injury since the Opening 2020, however, he decided to play “with the pure blessing” in the Guardians 2021 and managed to be champion.

Also read: Argentine Super League: Carlos Tevez makes his departure from Boca Juniors official

However, what started as an injured ligament ended up resulting in three torn ligaments and one “half detached” one, although luckily everything went well in his operation and the recovery time will be the same as with a single operated ligament.

#CruzAzul Aldrete injured his ankle in the SF-I vs Pumas in December, but he did not want to have surgery because there was little time to rehabilitate, so he played 6 months with torn ligaments! MISSING the talk from the hospital where he was operated yesterday https://t.co/h02WShRGVm – León Lecanda (@Leonlec) June 4, 2021

“We came for a ligament that was torn and it turned out that I already had three broken ligaments and one half detached, apart they cleaned me, I had osteophytes, I had several things, I was walking with the ‘pure blessing’, but well, everything turned out very well”

Aldrete acknowledged that it was a difficult decision, since for six months he had to do extra work and endure discomfort during the games, although in the end he ended up being “rewarded” with the title.

“The truth is they are complicated decisions because it is your body, your work tool and you have to take care of it. It was not easy, I played many games with pain, many others obviously with less strength, with less flexibility, whatever you want ”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: