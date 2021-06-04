Cruz Azul: Adrián Aldrete is operated on for an injury and loses the Champion of Champions (PHOTO)

After announcing that the goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona will miss the next two official Liga MX matches for attacking a commissioner in the final of the Closing tournament 2021, the Cruz Azul Machine has suffered a new loss for the Champion of Champions.

Through Instagram, the defender Adrián Aldrete spread in his stories the image where he appears in a hospital room after being operated on for an injury that afflicted him in the league, accompanied by the following legend.

Read also: Liga MX: Julián Quiñones will leave Tigres; is “tied up” with Atlas

“A left-handed chaineada but without leaving the WZ,” he wrote.

Defender Adrián Aldrete after undergoing surgery for his injury. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @aldrett

With this, the coach Juan Reynoso He will not be able to count on goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona due to suspension and defender Adrián Aldrete due to injury for the Champion of Champions against the Emeralds of Leon.

Read also: Rayados: Vincent Janssen asks his girlfriend Talía to marry him (PHOTOS)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 2021