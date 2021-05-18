Cruz Azul: Adrián Aldrete does not want to suffer against Pachuca and issues warning

The Cruz Azul Machine will visit the Hidalgo Stadium this Wednesday to face the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Ida match of the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League in a series of reserved forecasts due to the good moment in which the Hidalgo arrive and the great tournament held by the cement producers.

In the preview of the first game, the side of Cruz Azul, Adrián Aldrete, warned of the dangerousness of the Tuzos del Pachuca after having dispatched the America club in the Quarterfinals, because the mental impulse that this represents can be very big.

“In these league games, the spirit is fundamental, they come with an important mental impulse for having beaten America,” Aldrete commented.

Aldrete highlighted the importance of obtaining a positive result from the Hidalgo Stadium, as that would help them better manage the series in the second leg at the Azteca Stadium, recalling the complications they had in the previous series against the Red Devils of Toluca, where they battled to make the comeback come true.

“It is important to know how to play and manage the league but it would be very important to bring us a victory for Pachuca, that’s what we want to come out with, come out with a different idea than what Toluca was at home. You can like it or not but there are ways to get through. We do. we want to have a good time, we have an important mental clean-up. It is also important to remember the work we have done during the season, and transfer it to 2 games “.

Regarding the favorite tag that they have given Cruz Azul to win the Clausura 2021, Aldrete made it clear that there is no excess of confidence in the cement team, because he knows that in the Liguilla the names of the teams or the weight of the teams do not matter. Tshirts.

“I have always said that the Liguilla is a different tournament, who knows how to play them is usually the one who wins the championship, here the names of important teams do not weigh, how the two games are played weighs,” said Aldrete.

To sentence, the celestial side made it clear that they will not get involved with arbitration issues, ensuring that there is full confidence that the whistlers have good jobs and correctly use the support of the VAR.

“What corresponds to us is to let them work and I am sure that it will be a good arbitration, fair and that the VAR will be there when it is needed,” he said.

