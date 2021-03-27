Cruz Azul: Adrián Aldrete boasts the progress of his recovery (Video)

One of the most important casualties that Cruz Azul has had has been Adrián Aldrete, who suffered a calf muscle injury on matchday 8, against Club León, so his place has been covered by Ignacio Rivero.

The Mexican side was expected to only miss three games; however, his injury was more serious than expected, which is planned to return until matchday 14, when they face Chivas.

Aldrete knows that the FIFA date to be able to return in optimal conditions and not accelerate his recovery process, which he published on his social networks and moved the fans.

Adrián Aldrete shines in his recovery and his prompt medical discharge with Cruz Azul is expected Cruz Azul’s left-back has been out for a month and is expected to be available on matchday 13 of Liga MX against FC Juárez. pic.twitter.com/nxe13GTEpS – edil sanchez galvez (@talquian) March 27, 2021

Although his loss has not been noticed due to the fact that those led by Reynoso have a winning streak, the Peruvian strategist knows that Aldrete gives him more defensive solidity than Rivero, who is not in his natural position.