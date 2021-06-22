Cruz Azul adds two reinforcements for the preseason heading to Apertura 2021

The Cruz Azul team, current Mexican soccer champion, has not added reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League and is even having problems to retain some players, so Juan Reynoso integrated two players as ‘reinforcements’.

These are two soccer players from the Cruz Azul Hidalgo affiliate, Antonio Santos and the Panamanian Ángel Orelien, who will seek to earn a place in the First team.

Antonio Santos Sánchez, a 23-year-old central defender, stood out as one of the team’s best players and a key player in leading the team to the final.

Orelien, a 20-year-old Panamanian, arrived in Cruz Azul with the U20 in 2019 and has played with the subsidiary team since his arrival, so he will have his first opportunity with the first team.

Ángel Orelien plays as a midfielder and in the 2020-21 season, he played 20 games, scoring 5 goals.

While the reinforcements do not arrive at the Machine, Juan Reynoso will have to plan the following season with the available equipment.

