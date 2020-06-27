(Photo: .)

It’s been a very difficult few weeks for Blue Cross. In addition to the scandals by billionaire detours on the part of its leaders, in the last hours the celestial club reported the detection of a series of positive cases of COVID-19, after new tests will be carried out during the week for both players, coaching staff and staff.

And is that Liga MX first announced that they were reported 14 cases of asymptomatic contagion in the women’s team, not to mention if it was only players or members of other administrative areas are included.

However, a few hours later the same body indicated that Eight more cases of COVID-19 were added within the men’s first team squad., all of them asymptomatic. In addition, there are other seven cases in the “indeterminate” state, so they will be tested again for the virus.

This was published by Liga MX through a statement on social networks:

On June 24, following the LIGA MX Protocol for the return to training, new COVID-19 detection studies were carried out on players, coaching staff and first-team staff. The results showed 8 positive cases and 7 ‘indeterminate’ cases, all of them asymptomatic

Currently the team is carrying out preseason work in Juriquiila, Querétaro, due to the fact that in a week the GNP Cup Tournament in Mexico.

However, when receiving the names of those infected, the decision was made to transport them to Mexico City to remain in confinement, according to the guidelines of the health authorities and the LIGA MX.

Even last Monday, the coach of America, Miguel Herrera, had complained that Cruz Azul had started his preseason in Querétaro, carrying out joint work without the appropriate sanitary measures.

So far, Cruz Azul has not indicated whether it will withdraw or remain in the friendly tournament, which looks extremely complicated, as it has no players available.

