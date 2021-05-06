Cruz Azul achieved a milestone in Liga MX that nobody spoke about

Cruz Azul’s Machine was established as the general leader in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League and will host all the second leg matches at the Azteca Stadium in the Liguilla. In addition, those led by Juan Reynoso were the best offense tied with Club América and Toluca FC in the regular phase, as well as one of the best defenses.

However, Cruz Azul achieved another milestone during the regular phase of which little is said, and that is that La Maquina was the only team in Liga MX that did not receive a red card throughout the Clausura 2021 in its regular phase.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

And the thing for Cruz Azul does not end there, since those of Reynoso have a streak of 37 consecutive games without having expulsions, between the League and Liguilla, so it is a team that has been characterized by being very clean and taking care of the Fair Play.

@CruzAzul was the only team that did not have a red card in the regular phase of Guardianes 2021; accumulates 37 consecutive games of League-Liguilla without expulsion pic.twitter.com/QTFjHa7koV – Futbol Stats ⚽️ (@futbolstatsm) May 6, 2021

“@CruzAzul was the only team that did not have a red card in the regular phase of Guardianes 2021; accumulates 37 consecutive games of League-Liguilla without expulsion. ”, according to what was published by the Futbol Stats portal.

Fair Play table of Liga MX for the year 2020-2021. Photo: Capture

At the moment, Cruz Azul is experiencing a great moment in the season, since in addition to being the overall leader of the Clausura 2021, he dispatched Toronto FC without problems from the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League to settle without great difficulties in the semifinals of that tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content