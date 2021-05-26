Cruz Azul: A fan of La Maquina loses her life and her brother asks for the title in her memory

The Cruz Azul Machine returns to one more final in the MX League in this Clausura 2021, the eighth in the history of short tournaments and the seventh since it was last crowned in the Winter of 1997, just over 23 years ago , so a large number of celestial fans are waiting to see their team champion for the first time in their life.

They have been 23 years full of suffering for the celestial fans, who in the previous one of the Final against Santos Laguna have shared their stories, one of them, that of Victor Hugo Trujillo, who with deep sadness, revealed that the day before Ida’s match against the Warriors, her sister had ceased to exist without being able to see her Blue Cross Machine being crowned in the Liga MX.

The Cruz Azul fan shared the sad news on social networks and launched a request to the team of his loves, because he hopes that the celestial ones can win this Clausura 2021 as a tribute to his sister, a faithful fan of La Maquina.

“Today my little sister left, she is already resting, God has already spoken to her, she never saw our machine as a champion, please do it for her, and for all those who have left us and could not see you as a champion,” published Víctor, who is also fan of The Machine.

Cases like that of Víctor Hugo and his sister have begun to appear on social networks, since the wait for a Cruz Azul title has been very long in these last two decades.

In some publications, celestial fans have remembered siblings or parents with whom they could not share the joy of seeing the team of their love as champion.

#break the blue cross of my loves my dad just left me a month ago he saw them champions in ’97

Please go to the mother in the field, we must dress in more glory And although my father no longer sees you champions, I know that he will be there with you in the field supporting you – sergio amaury (@ ser9433) May 26, 2021

2 months ago, my dad went to heaven relying on you. Don’t let us down! – Brenda (@brenjaro) May 26, 2021

The same thing happened to my brother I am very sorry .. a lot of strength for you .. blessings I also wish it for my sister who is already in heaven waiting for the ninth and the title of champion – Elhijodemiapa ♂️ (@ elhijodemiapa10) May 26, 2021

